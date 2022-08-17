Twitter calls out Kanye West for using trash bags to display his new Yeezy GAP collection

American rapper-fashion designer Kanye West is in news yet again. West who now goes by the name of Ye, recently launched his new collection Yeezy GAP which on his direction is being sold out of trash bags in GAP stories in America.



West has been called out on social media for his bizarre vision and for romanticising poverty.



A New-York based Twitter user shared a photo showing dishevelled merchandise stuffed into large black garbage bags on the floor of a Gap store. It was captioned, "This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP."



"The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had(his clothes) on hangers" because "this is how he wanted it," stated eyewitnesses.



They added, "They won`t help you find (your) size. You just have to just dig through everything."

The image sparked major backlash on the internet as several critics slammed West's fetish of using homeless people as 'fashion muses'.



"It's everything that is wrong with billionaires, They no longer see the plight of people, they don't see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be `edgy` and profit from it...it`s disgusting," the dissenter argued.

One person wrote, "This gotta be a social experiment," while another joked, "Finally, something to satisfy my instinct to burrow."Others took issue with the collection itself, which features an array of bulky, dark grey sweatpants, sweatshirts and accessories that range in price from USD 40 (keychain) to USD 340 (T-cut parka).

"This oversized s-t needs to stop. Buddy looks like he`s about to sit down for a haircut in that T," one social media user quipped, while another pointed out the irony of "fishing a USD 240 hoodie out of a garbage bag."



West, had earlier stated that the 'biggest inspiration for all design' was 'the homeless.'