TV host Andy Cohen teases The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 update

The Real Housewives of New York City will soon get a major reboot for season 14. Popular TV host Andy Cohen teased the same during an ‘Ask Andy’ segment with the audience of his late-night show Watch What Happens Live.

In his first-hand review, Andy Cohen said that the upcoming season makes everyone on the show look “super fashionable” and added, “The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY.”

“I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way,” Andy said.

Watch what he said here:



