TV host Andy Cohen teases The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 update
The Real Housewives of New York City will soon get a major reboot for season 14. Popular TV host Andy Cohen teased the same during an ‘Ask Andy’ segment with the audience of his late-night show Watch What Happens Live.
In his first-hand review, Andy Cohen said that the upcoming season makes everyone on the show look “super fashionable” and added, “The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY.”
“I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way,” Andy said.
The Real Housewives of New York City’s new cast was presented at BravoCon in October 2022. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield were originally announced to feature in the new season. However, Lizzy Savetsky exited the franchise after filming citing “antisemitic attacks” remarks against her.