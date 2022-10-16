TV actress Vaishali Takkar found hanging in her house, suicide not found

Indian TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her residence in Indore on Sunday. A police officer has confirmed that the actress has committed suicide. According to reports, she was found hanging in her house and a suicide note was also recovered.

Police are investigating her death case. However, many reports suggest that her love affair was a major reason behind her shocking death. The police has also revealed that she was stressed and was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

The accident was reported to the Tejaji Nagar police station around 12: 30 a.m. on Sunday. Sharing more details about the case, an officer told Indianexpress, "It’s a suicide case by hanging. We have found a diary in her room where she has written a lot. We will only be able to share more details about the reason after we have thoroughly investigated the content of the diary.''

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves around her fans and friends from the industry.

''Rest in peace Vaishali ... for someone who came across as so positive and strong ... This news is unbelievable.'' her friend commented on her post.

Another wrote, ''Gone too soon😥''

For the past year, Vaishali has been living in her hometown with her parents. Vaishali was an ardent social media user and used to share funny lip-sync videos regularly. She shared her last video on October 1.

Vaishali got her breakthrough with the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Later, she starred in several other hit daily soaps like 'Yeh Vaada Raha', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' and others. She was last seen in 'Rakshabandhan'.