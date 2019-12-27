TV actor Kushal Punjabi found dead at his Mumbai residence: Reports

Multiple media reports state that TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai home on Thursday night. The actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in the TV show 'Ishq Mein Marjaawaan' was 42 years old. While some media reports allege that the actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging, the cause of his death is not known yet.

Punjabi's friend and co-actor Karanvir Bohra shared the sad news on Twitter in the early hours of Friday and expressed his shock over the sudden loss. Karanvir tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast

Rapper, singer Baba Sehgal too expressed shock over Kushal Punajbi's death as he tweeted, "I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi."

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi

Karan also shared a photo of Kushal Punjabi on Instagram and wrote an emotional note. "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

The news of his death sent shock waves across the TV industry with many TV actors commenting on Karan's post. Actress Shweta Tiwari commented saying, "What??? Oh my god! When? And how?" and Ravi Dubey wrote, "What?????". Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace shocked".

Punjabi's co-star Arjun Bijlani too mouned his death and wrote an emotional post on Instagram. "I wish this news wasn’t true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi"Bijlani wrote.

Two days back, Kushal shared a cute picture with his son on his Instagram and Karanvir commented saying, "You well be missed my brothaaaaa 🤗 God bless you ...u are in a happier place".

The actor got married to Audrey Dolhen in November 2015 and the couple has a three-year-old son Kian.

Kushal was part of several popular TV shows including 'Love Marriage', 'CID', 'Dekho Magar Pyaar Se', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Yeh Dil Chahe More','Kasam Se', 'Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai', 'Zindagi Wins', and more. He even participated in 'Fear Factor' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7'.

He even featured in films like 'Lakshya', 'Kaal' and 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal'.