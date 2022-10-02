Truly blessed and humbled: Director Om Raut pens heartfelt note on 'Tanhaji' big win at National Awards

Ajay Devgn starrer period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' won at the 68th National Award ceremony. The film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Om Raut won three National awards in three different categories - Best Actor for Ajay Devgn, Best Popular Film and Best Costume Design for Nachiket Barve.



A day after the major win, proud filmmaker Raut shared a heartwarming note on his film's major film.



''It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour, that is bestowed upon me, as a symbol to try harder to entertain everyone for years to come.''

He added further, ''I’m grateful to the entire team of Tanhaji for this opportunity to let me tell the story of one of Maharashtra’s greatest warrior. Jai Hind. Jai Shivray…@presidentofindia @official.anuragthakur.''



The 68th National Film Awards ceremony took place in New Delhi, the capital city of India on September 30. President of India Draupadi Murmu honoured the winners with their awards at the event organised at Vigyan Bhawan.



On the work front, Raut is curruntly busy working on his next magnum opus 'Adipurush'. Earlier this week, the first character poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama was made official, and today the makers will release the first teaser of the anticipated film.



Apart from Prabhas, the upcoming mythological film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film will release next year on January 17.