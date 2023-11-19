LIVE TV
Trisha vows to never work with Mansoor Ali Khan after his shocking and derogatory remarks

WION Web Team
Chennai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan condemns co-star Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory comments, vowing to never work with him again. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada voices industry culture concerns.

An uproar ensued in the entertainment industry after Trisha Krishnan publicly condemned her Leo co-star, Mansoor Ali Khan, for his distasteful remarks about her. Khan's recent comments sparked outrage as he allegedly spoke in a derogatory and disrespectful manner regarding his expectations while working with Trisha in the film.

The controversy stemmed from Khan's statement during an interview where he expressed disappointment about not having any scenes with Trisha in the movie, expressing an anticipation for intimate scenes based on his past experiences. His remarks alluding to potential bedroom scenes involving the two actors and his past involvement in rape scenes drew severe backlash.

In response to Khan's comments, Trisha Krishnan took to social media, expressing her dismay and condemning his remarks as "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste." She vowed to never collaborate with him again in her future film projects, emphasising her disdain for such behaviour in the industry.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starred Trisha opposite Vijay, reuniting them after their successful collaboration in Master. The film also featured Mansoor Ali Khan alongside renowned actors like Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Support poured in for Trisha as singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for advocating for her industry peers, penned a strong response to Mansoor's comments. She highlighted the normalisation of such behaviour in the industry and recalled previous instances involving Mansoor, shedding light on the prevalent culture of insensitivity and disrespect.

Chinmayi pointed out incidents involving other industry figures and highlighted the lack of accountability faced by individuals making derogatory remarks. She stressed the need for a change in mindset and a stand against such behaviour to create a more respectful and safe environment within the industry.

