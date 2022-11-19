Tributes pour in for the late actress Tabassum
Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest
Tabassum hosted the first chat show of the Indian television show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'.
Veteran Indian actress Tabassum Govil is no more. The famous talk show host breathed her last on November 18 after she suffered a massive heart attack. She was 78 years old.
Tabassum hosted the first chat show of Indian television, 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan,' and interviewed many renowned personalities.
Soon after her death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in for the late star.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Sad to hear the demise of veteran actress and anchor Tabassum ji." As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family members and admirers. #OmShanti 🙏."
Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Actress & Anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 https://t.co/qmACx1OjeB— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 19, 2022
Actress Nagma tweeted, “Extremely Sorry to hear this news pray to God her soul rests in peace. Also pray that god gives strength to her family for this grave loss. #Tabassum Ji #RIP.”
No words can do justice to your voice & ever smiling personality.
Never saw her sad. Always full of positive energies which she used to spread around.
Will miss you #Tabassum ji.
A great loss to d film & tv industry.
Heartfelt condolences to the family.
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏 pic.twitter.com/7hR5MMGs7H
Paying tribute to the actor, Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Oh, no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood is gone! "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan" is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace. 😞🙏🏽."
Her smile put a smile on millions of faces.The room lit up with her persona and radiant smile.Always full of positive energy. A brilliant speaker,writer &poet.She was family and we will always miss @tabassumgovil aunty 🙏. #tabassum #riptabassum pic.twitter.com/81o7sQ8wJ5— Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) November 19, 2022