Trevor Noah thanks the audience and Black women in his final sign-off from 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah bid his goodbye to 'The Daily Show' and took a few minutes to thank fans and Black women during his final sign-off from the show.
Noah recalled his early days as the host of the popular show and how it took them time to find enough people to fill up the audience.
"I'm grateful to you, every single one of you," Noah said in a clip released ahead of the airing of his final show. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
Noah added that comedy too was hard and in his initial days as a comedian, he was used to seeing empty seats at his shows. He said that because of these experiences he never took the audience for granted.
“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate ’cause I know the empty seat that sits behind it, so thank you,” he continued. "Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough."
The comedian also thanked his harshest critics and slyly added, "We still got the ratings."
Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022
He then switched his focus and gave a special shoutout to Black women.
"Ive often been credited with having these grand ideas," the host said. "Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, and informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life."
He continued by saying that he tells people if they want to learn about America, they should ask Black women because, "unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to fuck around and find out."
“Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad,” Noah added. "When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women, in particular, they know what shit is."
The popular TV host concluded his farewell speech with some advice. "If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women,” Noah said. “They are a lot of the reasons that I’m here."