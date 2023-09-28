ugc_banner

'Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru': Comedian cancels show in city due to 'technical issues'

Sep 28, 2023

Several fans took to social media to complain about the show and alleged that it started 30 minutes later than the scheduled time and ended abruptly after many in the audience couldn't hear the comedian because of 'bad acoustics.'

Bengaluru fans of Trevor Noah were left disappointed after his show in the city got cancelled at the last minute due to 'technical issues'. Several fans took to social media to complain about the show and alleged that it started 30 minutes later than the scheduled time and ended abruptly after many in the audience couldn't hear the comedian because of 'bad acoustics.'

Noah later took to his X account on Wednesday evening and expressed his apologies for causing ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to his fans, and also announced that both shows at the Manpho Convention Centre scheduled for September 27 and 28 stood cancelled. 

His tweet read, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows. 
''We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before,'' he added. 

Fans who had braved the Bengaluru traffic were left fuming after the show got cancelled and blamed the organizers for the mismanagement. 

Many complained about parking space crisis, poor air conditioning, crowded venue, and narrow roads. One user wrote, ''Trevor has been Bangalored, not in a nice way though! The joke is on Silicon City.''

Another commented, ''Had got front row seats for this amazing show because I kinda knew the venue was bad and nothing would be audible at the back. My friends travelling from another part of the country to see this!! This is really sad.'' A third joked, ''Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru.''

Many also shared videos from the venue, showing how the comedian had arrived on the stage but left due to audio issues. 

The Emmy award winning comedian kickstarted his India tour at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 22. He did two more shows in Delhi on September 23 and 24. 

Noah was scheduled to perform live at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 which now stands cancelled. He will next be performing at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

