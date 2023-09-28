'Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru': Comedian cancels show in city due to 'technical issues'

Bengaluru fans of Trevor Noah were left disappointed after his show in the city got cancelled at the last minute due to 'technical issues'. Several fans took to social media to complain about the show and alleged that it started 30 minutes later than the scheduled time and ended abruptly after many in the audience couldn't hear the comedian because of 'bad acoustics.'



Noah later took to his X account on Wednesday evening and expressed his apologies for causing ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to his fans, and also announced that both shows at the Manpho Convention Centre scheduled for September 27 and 28 stood cancelled.



His tweet read, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows.

''We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before,'' he added.