Travis Barker gushes about 'great mom' Kourtney Kardashian

Musician Travis Barker couldn't stop raving about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on actress Drew Barrymore's popular chat show.

Travis praised Kourtney for being a great mother and handling their relationship with maturity while speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just made their relationship official on Instagram

"Up until now I would date girls that didn't have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?"' Barker said.

"Now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes naturally, it's like a maturity thing," he added.

The couple never made an official statement about their relationship until now. Fans got a confirmation when Kourtney posted a picture on Valentine's Day, of her hands entwined with Travis'.

Kourtney has three children -- two sons and one daughter -- with ex-fiance Scott Disick.