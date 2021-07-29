Trailer for SonyLiv's 'Shantit Kranti' released

Sometimes, all you need is a road-trip with great friends to set things right.

Further enhancing the regional focus with strong, thought-provoking content, SonyLIV release the trailer of its upcoming Marathi original – ‘Shantit Kranti’, a show about friendship, wanderlust and self-discovery. A story of 3 best friends - Shreyas, Prasanna and Dinar, Shantit Kranti is about a road trip that they take to Goa to escape their life problems.

A simple road trip turns into a life changing journey that gives them a chance to introspect and explore the unexplored crevices of life.

Directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn, the founders of Marathi content page - Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa), the show features popular Marathi actors Abhay Mahajan (Shreyas), Lalit Prabhakar (Prasanna) and Alok Rajwade (Dinar) in lead roles. The show also marks the Marathi debut of popular Bollywood actress Shikha Talsania who is seen in a prominent role.

Watch the trailer here:

Directors of the show Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn share, “Shantit Kranti is not just a show, but an endearing life experience. The show is an outcome of a great partnership between SonyLIV, our creative team and our set of talented actors who have made this show possible. The road trip, the stories, the memories created and the experience, all bring back nostalgia, unlimited laughter, and lessons for life. The story will definitely resonate with our viewers and we’re hoping that they sit back and enjoy this ride.”