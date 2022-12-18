Tory Lanez trial: Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is 'missing', says rapper's attorney

Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard Justin Edison, who is a key witness in the case against rapper Tory Lanez, has reportedly vanished ahead of his scheduled appearance in court, her attorney said.

In the ongoing assault trial against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot in 2020, Justin seems to have some important information which Megan's attorney wants the jury to hear. However, it seems that the former member of the 27-year-old's security squad is nowhere to be found.

"We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court," the attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ on Saturday.

Alex added that the LAPD is "currently looking into his disappearance," however a spokesperson for the department debunked the claim and told The Post that a missing person’s case has not been opened yet for Justin.

Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to Megan's accusations. He says he didn't shoot Megan after they left a party held at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. If found guilty, he will be charged with assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun.

On Tuesday, Megan emotionally testified that Tory shot her after an argument concerning a love triangle erupted on the way back home.

Other than Tory and Megan, Kelsey Harris was also present in the car when the incident took place. She took the stand on Wednesday. In the courtroom, she immediately asked for immunity in the case and despite receiving it for her testimony, she proved to be an incredibly difficult witness during the examination. She invoked her 5th Amendment rights multiple times and often asked the judge if she had to answer certain questions.

