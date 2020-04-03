Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Top Gun' postponed, The Rock croons COVID-19 rap song

Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun' will now release at a later date than planned and The Rock was seen rapping with his toddler daughter as he sang about importance of washing hands in time of crisis.

Here's our five big stories from the Hollywood world:

'Top Gun' movie sequel moved to December as coronavirus hits America

The release of the much-anticipated movie sequel to 'Top Gun' has been moved to December, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday, the latest disruption in the movie industry caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre lays off staff amid coronavirus crisis

The Coronavirus crisis has taken a heavy toll on the employees of Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre and adjoining complex as the management has now terminated them.

Actress Kristen Bell admits living with partner in isolation can be challenging

Coronavirus outbreak has led to the lockdown of most cities across the world. While most celebrities are talking about how one should make the most of this time at home, actress Kristen Bell has for a change talked about the flipside of spending quarantine time with your partner.

The Rock croons a song from 'Moana' as he teaches daughter the importance of hand wash

Dwayne Johnson took a bit of help from 'Moana' as he taught his youngest child the importance of washing hands.

Comedian Eddie Large, 78, dies of coronavirus

The British comedian was 78-years-old and was a well known face on the TV in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

