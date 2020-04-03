Comedian Eddie Large, 78, dies of coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large is no more as he battled with coronavirus .

The British comedian was 78-years-old and was a well known face on the TV in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

Eddie’s family confirmed the sad news on Facebook as they revealed that he was suffering from heart failure and had contracted the virus in hospital -- that became lethal for him.

Little said that he was “devastated” by the news and “he had been ill for a while but when it happens, it hits you. We were together for 60 years. It wasn't like having a partner. We were friends."

The comedian's family said they had been unable to visit him in hospital due to restrictions around the coronavirus, "but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day".

They wrote, "We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he has achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them every week."

Eddie Large was born as Hugh McGinnis in Glasgow but grew up in Manchester's Moss Side.