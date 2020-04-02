Top 5 Hollywood news today: Singer Adam Schlesinger dies, Hollywood suffers losses

Among the top five Hollywood news today is massive losses incurred by the industry owing to COVID-19 and Adam Schlesinger succumbing to the virus.

Read our top five picks here:

Singer Adam Schlesinger dies due to coronavirus complications

Singer, song writer Adam Schlesinger passed away after suffering complications from coronavirus. The singer was admitted in a New York hospital and was said to be critical for the past few days.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/singer-adam-schlesinger-dies-due-to-coronavirus-complications-289996

Hollywood box office suffers deficit of $600 million in first quarter of 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis

The first quarter of 2020 doesn’t end well for those in the movie business with all countries under lockdown amid coronavirus scare and theatres around the world shut down for business.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-box-office-suffers-deficit-of-600-million-in-first-quarter-of-2020-amid-covid-19-crisis-290132

Is Quentin Tarantino planning to write a book on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Looks like filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has already an alternate career option in place. If reports are to be believed, the director is planning to write a novel on his last release 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/is-quentin-tarantino-planning-to-write-a-book-on-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-290070

JK Rowling rescues bored kids in lockdown with Harry Potter and the wizarding world

Author JK Rowling has just come to the rescue of parents worldwide who are finding it difficult to keep their children at home in time of self-isolation.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jk-rowling-rescues-bored-kids-in-lockdown-with-harry-potter-and-the-wizarding-world-290009

Justin Bieber postpones all his 2020 concerts due to coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of events across the world. While everyone hopes that things will be under control by mid-2020, singer Justin Bieber is not taking any chance and has now announced that he is postponing all of his scheduled 2020 concerts for his `Changes Tour` due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/justin-bieber-postpones-all-his-2020-concerts-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak-290006