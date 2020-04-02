Singer Adam Schlesinger dies due to coronavirus complications

Singer, song writer Adam Schlesinger passed away after suffering complications from coronavirus. The singer was admitted in a New York hospital and was said to be critical for the past few days.



He was the frontman for the band Fountains of Wayne and was also an Emmy and Grammy winner. He was best known for his work on the TV show 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'.



The singer, who was in his 50s, was sedated and was on ventilator support for the past few days. It is not known from where he contracted the infection.

The number of total death across the United States has now reached 4,475 with New York being the worst hit.