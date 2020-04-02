Is Quentin Tarantino planning to write a book on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Looks like filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has already an alternate career option in place. If reports are to be believed, the director is planning to write a novel on his last release 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.



The film, which released worldwide in 2019 and earned rave reviews and several accolades was his revisionist story set in Hollywood of 1969. It was a fictional tale of a fading star and his stunt man and best friend living next door to actress Sharon Tate. The film won best production design and supporting actor Oscar for Brad Pitt.



"I hadn't thought about that until recently. But now I'm thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelization to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,'" the director said on Pure Cinema Podcast.

The film starred Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles.



The director, while promoting the film, had mentioned that how several scenes and plot points had to edit out of the final film so fans can hope that Tarantino would include all those elements if he writes the book.



Interestingly, the director has often stated that he would retire from filmmaking after making 10 films. 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' was his ninth film and with this news, looks like the famous filmmaker already has a Plan B in place.