Top 5 Hollywood news today: Priyanka Chopra trolled for Grammy outfit, 'Joker' to re-release in India

Following the footsteps of Golden Globes, The Academy has decided to serve almost plan-based menu at the upcoming Oscars 2020. Meanwhile Oscar fever has gripped the entire world. After receiving a whopping 11 nominations at the Oscars, makers of 'Joker' have decided to re-release the film in India in February.



Known for her fashion experiments, Priyanka Chopra was trolled mercilessly on social media for her Grammy outfit. Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day.

Oscar nominated film 'Joker' to re-release in India on this date



Todd Philips heartbreaking film 'Joker' had is all set to re-release in India. The film which has earned a whopping 11 nominations at the upcoming Oscar awards, will be re-released in India on February 14.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscar-nominated-film-joker-to-re-release-in-india-on-this-date-277083

After Golden Globes, Oscars to have an almost plant-based menu



According to media reports, Academy has announced that it will be offering entirely plant-based menus at Oscar Nominees Luncheon and then in the Dolby Theatre lobbies prior to the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/after-golden-globes-oscars-to-have-an-almost-plant-based-menu-277106

Grammys TV viewership dip to an all-time low



It may have been the biggest night for music, but Grammys 2020 witnessed a record low in terms of TV viewing on Sunday night. The three-hour-long ceremony gathered 18.7 million viewers for CBS- channel on which the show was aired.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/grammys-tv-viewership-dip-to-an-all-time-low-277063

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammys dress, celeb friends come to her rescue



Priyanka Chopra experiments with fashion and that's something we can all agree with. The actress was trolled yesterday for her Grammys dress with some even posting ugly comments.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-gets-trolled-for-grammys-dress-celeb-friends-come-to-her-rescue-276968

'The Batman' filming begins as director Matt Reeves shares first photo from the set



All those waiting eagerly to hear some news on the front of Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', we have a great development for you. The film has started filming from today as the ace filmmaker shared a picture from the set today.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-the-batman-filming-begins-as-director-matt-reeves-shares-first-photo-from-the-set-276983