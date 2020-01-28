Grammys TV viewership dip to an all-time low

It may have been the biggest night for music, but Grammys 2020 witnessed a record low in terms of TV viewing on Sunday night.



The three-hour-long ceremony gathered 18.7 million viewers for CBS- channel on which the show was aired. The viewership, according to Neilsen ratings, was the lowest-rated broadcast in the history of Grammys.



It was even lower than last year's viewership which was also considered low at 19.9 million. The Grammys this year faced a whopping 53 per cent drop from 2012, which had 39.9 million viewers.



The ceremony was marred with controversies before the big night with former CEO Deborah Dugan accusing The Recording Academy- the body that's responsible for organising Grammys every year- of rigging the awards and of sexual misconduct. The allegations were denied by the academy.



The ceremony saw 18-year-old Billie Eilish creating history as she took home top honours of the night including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

See complete list of Grammy winners here.



The ceremony took place at The Staple Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and host Alicia Keys paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash hours before the ceremony.

