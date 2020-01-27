Grammys 2020: Meet this year's bizarre red carpet styles
The 2020 Grammy red carpet was packed with some extravagant looks with some stars choosing some bizarre and extremely dull outfits.
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs's stepped out in a Victorian ball gown at the red carpet. The hood and the lacework that was giving a vibe of Disney witch, something no one planned on seeing at the music awards red carpet.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X donned a pink Versace suit for the red carpet. We are not sure how we find this sartorial choice but it does stand out, specially the fuschia pink on the red.
Orville Peck
We wished we could see Orville Peck's face but he chose to cover it up with a large fringe that was possibly attached to his hat. His look was one of the most dramatic ensembles of the evening.
Ricky Rebel
Ricky Rebel came to the Grammys as quite a rebel. She came with a large lace umbrella, a huge veil, and his half cowboy look with a red high-necked shirt and a leather paints showing his butt cheeks. Wonder what he was thinking!
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator turned up as a bellboy for Grammys red carpet. He was carrying a packed suitcase.
Shaun Ross
Shaun Ross came up with all decked up in the giant pearls, Not only his jacket, but his pants, shoes, and earrings were also covered with pearls which look really bizarre.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter strikes again as this time he chose a striking blue suit that emulates a chandelier with lots of sparkle and shimmer. He completed the look with a matching hat and a bright sparkling choker.