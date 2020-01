62nd Grammys: Celebrities make political statements through their red carpet outfits

Like every year, celebrities made a point with their sartorial choices at the Grammys red carpet. Here's some of them:

Joy Villa

Joy Villa stepped out on the red carpet in pro-Trump dress. The singer-songwriter showed her support through her attire. She was wearing a red and white gown covered with phrases like'Trump 2020', 'Impeached & Re-Elected'. She was also carrying a bag with the Republican Party's elephant symbol.

(Photograph:AFP)