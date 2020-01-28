Oscar nominated film 'Joker' to re-release in India on this date

Todd Philips heartbreaking film 'Joker' had is all set to re-release in India. The film which has earned a whopping 11 nominations at the upcoming Oscar awards, will be re-released in India on February 14. Read WION's review of 'Joker' here



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. "He`s back... Warner Bros Pictures to *re-release* #Joker on 14 Feb 2020 in #India. #JokerMovie," tweeted Adarsh.

Phillips-directorial `Joker` offers a new take on the original story of the rise of Batman`s arch-enemy, Joker, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian`s descent into madness. Also see: A look at the 9 films that have been nominated in this category

Actor Joaquin Phoenix portrays the comic book villain in the film which has won him several accolades and appreciations in 2019 including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Academy Award nomination. Also see: Meet the best actor nominees

Oscars 2020: Here's the full list of nominees



'Joker' is the fourth DC comic title to cross 1 billion USD, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).



The film had earlier released in India in October 2019 and had earned Rs 50 crores at the box office. Interestingly, another Oscar-nominated film, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' is also set to re-release on the same day.