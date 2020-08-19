Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ellen DeGeneres apologises, Cuba Gooding Jr accused of rape

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj's talk show 'Patriot Act'

On Tuesday, Netflix canceled Hasan Minhaj's talk show after two years and 39 episodes. Read more

Cuba Gooding Jr accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman

In 2019, Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty in New York to charges of groping three different women in incidents in nightclubs in the city 2018. Those criminal cases have yet to be resolved. Read more

Ben Cross, 'Star Trek' and 'Chariots of Fire' actor, dies at 72

English actor Ben Cross, known for starring in `Chariots of Fire` and appearing in 2009`s `Star Trek,` has died at the age of 72. Read more

Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella' to resume filming in the UK as COVID restrictions ease

For precaution, actors and crew are staying separately in apartments. Rehearsals have begun with the production crew and actors wearing masks. Read more

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as she apologises once again to show staff amid controversy

In a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday, DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn`t perfect," and that she would try to change. Read more