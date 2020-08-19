Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj's talk show 'Patriot Act'

Popular show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' will no longer have new episodes on the OTT platform Netflix.



On Tuesday, Netflix canceled the show talk show after two years and 39 episodes. Minhaj himself confirmed the news on social media and wrote, "What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got the chance to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. It’s a time I’ll never forget. Thank you to @Netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar"

According to reports, the show`s final episode aired June 26. Netflix picked up the show in 2018 with a 32-episode order, then extended it by seven more installments earlier this year. The 39 episodes ran over six cycles.



The show was a commentary on news related to politics and society in America. Minhaj, an Indian-American would often take up burning issues from Indian politics and discuss them at length on his show in his typical style of tongue-in-cheek humour.