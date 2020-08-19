Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as she apologises once again to show staff amid controversy

Amid allegation of toxic workplace culture on her show, popular comedian and TV show host Ellen Degeneres apologised to her show staff once again on Tuesday. Three top producers were asked to leave following an internal probe into the matter.



In a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday, DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn`t perfect," and that she would try to change.



"I`m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," DeGeneres said.



The 62-year old Emmy-winner added, "I am hearing that some people felt that I was not kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologise to anybody if I have hurt your feelings in any way."



Speaking to People magazine, a source said the Degeneres was being "emotional" and "emphatic about making it better and making herself more available."



She did not take any questions but promised the daytime talk show is going to "come back strong" for its 18th season. which will now air on September 14. "This will be the best season we`ve ever had," she added.



On Monday (local time), a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed the media that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show.



It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside DeGeneres.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that DeGeneres announced during the meeting that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident deejay, has been named a co-executive producer on the show.



The accusations of toxic workplace environment rocked the show for several months, which culminated in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the producers who have now been outsed.