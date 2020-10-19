Top 5 Hollywood news today: Cardi B quits Twitter, Billie Eilish's shoes trend on the Internet

Kanye West called out SNL for pitting Blacks against their own community. Meanwhile, the Internet is discussing Billie Eilish'shoes. Here are the top stories of the day.

Is it mint-white or pink-white? Billie Eilish' shoes are internet's latest sensation

Remember the dress episode that sent the internet into a tizzy as half of the world’s population contested that it was gold and white while the other half was sure that it black and blue. It’s been 5 years since then and now singer Billie Eilish might have given us something new to ponder over.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/is-it-mint-white-or-pink-white-billie-eilish-shoes-are-internets-latest-sensation-336345

Adele is stoked for Saturday Night Live gig but fans think she will be releasing new music



Adele is freaked out about hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live but her fans think that she might also be releasing some new music on the talk show. Adele shared a tweet with the date of the Saturday Night Live show that she will be a part of next week -- October 24.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/adele-is-stoked-for-saturday-night-live-gig-but-fans-think-she-will-be-releasing-new-music-336339

Cardi B deletes Twitter after claiming fans 'harassing' Offset



Cardi B deleted her Twitter account on October 17 as she claimed that her fans and followers were “harassing” Offset. She addressed her concerns on Instagram Live as she said, "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cardi-b-deletes-twitter-after-claiming-fans-harassing-offset-336315

Kanye West on Saturday Night Live joke: It uses black people to hold other black people back



Kanye West was mentioned in a joke during the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the rapper did not take it too well. In a ‘Your Vote Chicago’ sketch, the host Issa Rae played a lawyer representative for the NAACP appearing on a morning talk show as she said that she is "voting for everybody Black."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/kanye-west-on-saturday-night-live-joke-it-uses-black-people-to-hold-other-black-people-back-336331

Liam Neeson thriller 'Honest Thief' leads cratering US box office



Liam Neeson’s thriller “Honest Thief” limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Robert De Niro’s family comedy “War With Grandpa.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-liam-neeson-thriller-honest-thief-leads-cratering-us-box-office-336297