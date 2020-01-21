Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ashley Graham becomes mother, '1917' director slammed for forced diversity

We are back with our round-up of the day's top trending Hollywood stories including Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Brad Pitt watching her SAGA 2020 acceptance speech as she took home Best Actress award for her role in 'The Morning Show', Ashley Graham turning a mother for the first time as she gets blessed with a baby boy and more.

Read our daily roundup here:

Jennifer Aniston responds to the viral video of Brad Pitt watching her SAG Awards speech

As photos of their mini-reunion backstage started doing the rounds of the internet, rumors of them getting back too floated around. The two actors were married from 2001 to 2005 and separated when Brad Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jennifer-aniston-responds-to-the-viral-video-of-brad-pitt-watching-her-sag-awards-speech-275605

Sam Mendes called out for 'forcing diversity' in his Oscar nominated film '1917'

The top trending story includes British actor Laurence Fox lashing out at director Sam Mendes over his inclusion of a Sikh soldier in his Oscar-nominated film '1917'.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/sam-mendes-called-out-for-forcing-diversity-in-his-oscar-nominated-film-1917-275747

Plus-size model Ashley Graham becomes a mother to a baby boy

Among latest trending stories, Ashley Graham made the birth announcement on her Instagram and she wrote, "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/plus-size-model-ashley-graham-becomes-a-mother-to-a-baby-boy-275719

Reel queen to real queen: Helena Bonham Carter wishes Meghan Markle good luck post royal exit

In a surprise act, actress Helena Bonham Carter wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their exit from the royal family -- something that has hogged the limelight for a few days now.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/reel-queen-to-real-queen-helena-bonham-carter-wishes-meghan-markle-good-luck-post-royal-exit-275708

Ruby Rose's Batwoman comes out as gay in the latest episode of TV series

Rose, who plays Batman’s cousin, Kat Kane aka Batwoman, told the world that she’s a lesbian crimefighter. The episode aptly titled as 'How Queer Everything Is Today', was written by showrunner Caroline Dries and has Rose's character opening up about her sexuality- even though it may affect her secret identity as Batwoman.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/ruby-roses-batwoman-comes-out-as-gay-in-the-latest-episode-of-tv-series-275695