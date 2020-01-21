Reel queen to real queen: Helena Bonham Carter wishes Meghan Markle good luck post royal exit

In a surprise act, actress Helena Bonham Carter wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their exit from the royal family -- something that has hogged the limelight for a few days now.

The actress who gave a new meaning to her recent role, of the portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, sister of the British monarch spoke about the recent turmoil that the British royal family is witnessing. She was in full support with Megxit as popular media houses are calling their exit along with other stars who have worked in ‘The Crown’, a hit TV show on the British royal family.

She said that the world is now an oyster for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and added that it will be interesting to see what the couple does now that they are the masters of their own destiny. She wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle good luck with their future endeavors.

Even Josh O'Connor who is a part of ‘The Crown’ season 2 spoke recently in support of their decision. He is seen in the role of Prince Charles in the show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and said they want to be financially independent.

