Ruby Rose's Batwoman comes out as gay in the latest episode of TV series 

This could change a few things. In the latest episode from CW's superhero series 'Batwoman', Ruby Rose's character just came out as gay to Gotham city.



Rose, who plays Batman’s cousin, Kat Kane aka Batwoman, told the world that she’s a lesbian crimefighter.



The episode aptly titled as 'How Queer Everything Is Today', was written by showrunner Caroline Dries and has Rose's character opening up about her sexuality- even though it may affect her secret identity as Batwoman.



The caped crusader decided to come out after a hearing about a teenager's anguish whose parents refuse to accept her sexual identity.



The episode shows that Batwoman's big secret first is published in a magazine article- a scoop by none other than Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl (played by Melissa Benoist).



The series 'Batwoman' premiered in October and is now the first superhero series in television history to feature the central character as part of the LGBTQ community. The fierce street vigilante dons a familiar-looking cape and cowl, to fight the evil during the mysterious absence of Gotham’s iconic protector 'Batman'.