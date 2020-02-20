Top 5 Hollywood news: Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song', Steven Spielberg's daughter in adult films

Among the top 5 trending Hollywood stories of the day, Steven Spielberg's daughter's career option takes the cake.

Read our picks today:

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to star in Apple TV+ film 'Swan Song'

Hollywood star Mahershala Ali is set to star in ‘Swan Song’, a film that will stream on Apple TV+. It will also get a theatrical release, as announced by Apple.

'Sex And The City' star Chris Noth becomes a father again

Happy news from Hollywood as ‘Sex And The City’ star Chris Noth became a father again as partner Tara Wilson gave birth to their second son.

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is now choosing a career in adult film industry

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw's adopted daughter Mikaela, 23, has now chosen a career in adult films. In an interview to the Sun, Mikaela has revealed that she is now self-producing solo adult film videos.

Al Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon

In a screen career spanning more than five decades, it has taken Al Pacino until now to act in a television series. He is starring in "Hunters", a new show for Amazon Prime that is due to be released on Friday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal duties to officially end on March 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be exiting from the royal family on March 31, their office has announced. The couple announced in January that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members in the royal family and dividing time between the UK and North America.

