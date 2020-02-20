Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to star in Apple TV+ film 'Swan Song'

Hollywood star Mahershala Ali is set to star in ‘Swan Song’, a film that will stream on Apple TV+. It will also get a theatrical release, as announced by Apple.

The film will be helmed by Benjamin Cleary, who won an Oscar for his short 'Stutterer’.

The cast will start shooting for the upcoming project in the coming months.

The project will have Adam Shulman (Defending Jacob) and Jacob Perlin (The Amazing Johnathan Documentary) as producers on behalf of Anonymous Content. The actor Mahershala Ali will also produce.

There hasn't been much revelation on the plot of the film but initial probe suggests that the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

“Benjamin Cleary is a rare talent who deftly weaves human emotion into his filmmaking in a way that harkens to many of the great films that began at Anonymous Content such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich. We are tremendously grateful to be working with Mahershala Ali and Ben on this thought-provoking project, that we’re sure will be a conversation starter,” said Shulman and Perlin.

Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor Oscars for his work in 2016’s ‘Moonlight’ and 2019’s ‘Green Book’. He is slated to play Marvel hero Blade in a future Marvel Studios movie.