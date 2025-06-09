LOGIN
Tony Awards 2025: Sara Snook, Darren Criss win top acting honours; Check out full list of winners

Shomini Sen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 09:18 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 10:02 IST
Sarah Snook Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 78th Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday and honoured the best from the world of theatre. 

The 78th Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday and honoured the best from the world of theatre. The awards night was hosted by Cynthia Erivo and had several celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Snook in attendance.

Succession star Sarah Snook took home the Tony Award trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Kara Young became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively.


The nominations across 26 competitive categories were announced on May 1.


Here is the complete list of winners of the Tony Awards 2025:

Best Play


English
The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose- WINNER

Best Musical


Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending- WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day- WINNER
Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical


Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.- WINNER

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!- WINNER
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.- WINNER

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play


Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose - WINNER


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical


Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - WINNER
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical


Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Scenic Design of a Play


English

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Swept Away

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play


Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER
Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical


Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her - WINNER
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play


The Hills of California

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Sunset Blvd. - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
John Proctor is the Villain

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical


Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Sunset Blvd.

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play


Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!-WINNER
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical


Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

SMASH

Gypsy

Death Becomes Her

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Best Orchestrations

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Sunset Blvd.

