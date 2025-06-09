/Tony Awards 2025: Sara Snook, Darren Criss win top acting honours; Check out full list of winners

The 78th Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday and honoured the best from the world of theatre.
The 78th Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday and honoured the best from the world of theatre. The awards night was hosted by Cynthia Erivo and had several celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Snook in attendance.
Succession star Sarah Snook took home the Tony Award trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Kara Young became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively.
The nominations across 26 competitive categories were announced on May 1.
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose- WINNER
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending- WINNER
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day- WINNER
Romeo + Juliet
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.- WINNER
Best Book of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!- WINNER
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.- WINNER
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - WINNER
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Scenic Design of a Play
English
The Hills of California
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Swept Away
Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her - WINNER
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
The Hills of California
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Sunset Blvd. - WINNER
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER
John Proctor is the Villain
Good Night, and Good Luck
The Hills of California
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Sunset Blvd.
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Floyd Collins
Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!-WINNER
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Best Choreography
SMASH
Gypsy
Death Becomes Her
BOOP! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Best Orchestrations
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Floyd Collins
Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER
Sunset Blvd.