/Tony Awards 2025: Sara Snook, Darren Criss win top acting honours; Check out full list of winners

The 78th Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday and honoured the best from the world of theatre. The awards night was hosted by Cynthia Erivo and had several celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Snook in attendance.



Succession star Sarah Snook took home the Tony Award trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Kara Young became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively.



The nominations across 26 competitive categories were announced on May 1.



Here is the complete list of winners of the Tony Awards 2025:



Best Play



English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose- WINNER



Best Musical



Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending- WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play



Eureka Day- WINNER

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical



Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.- WINNER



Best Book of a Musical



Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre



Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!- WINNER

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical



Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical



Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.- WINNER

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play



Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play



Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose - WINNER



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - WINNER

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical



Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Scenic Design of a Play



English

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical



Swept Away

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play



Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical



Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her - WINNER

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play



The Hills of California

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray



Best Lighting Design of a Musical



Sunset Blvd. - WINNER

Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play



Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

John Proctor is the Villain

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical



Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Sunset Blvd.

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play



Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!-WINNER

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical



Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending-WINNER

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography



SMASH

Gypsy

Death Becomes Her

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER



Best Orchestrations



Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Sunset Blvd.