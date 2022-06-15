Tom Hank's shaky hand during 'Elvis' movie promotions stirs concern for his health

Fans were concerned about Tom Hanks's health when he appeared to be struggling to control his shaking arm earlier this month. The 65-year-old actor is currently promoting Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic 'Elvis' based on the greatest Hollywood star, Elvis Presley. Hanks plays the singer's manager in the film.

Luhrmann, who was born in Sydney, organised a premiere at Australia's Gold Coast, which is 50 miles south of Brisbane and where the filming took place.

Along with Hanks, Austin Butler, 30, who is playing the lead character of Elvis Presley, also attended the ceremony on June 4.

"There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast". He remarked, his right hand holding the microphone and his left hand in his pocket.

Further, the actor said he has shot films in Morocco, Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, and Berlin, among other places, but none of the places is as happening as the Gold Coast. "None of them have what the Gold Coast have, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy," he noted.

With Dan Murphy's, the actor referred to the booze shop chain there.

"What a man," he added to cheers, "who I got to know quite well."

Hanks attempted to control his shaking right hand by placing his left hand at the bottom of the microphone, underneath his right. He even briefly switched hands.

Hanks headed back to America after the Australian premiere, where the film was played on June 11 at Graceland.

After the video clip went viral on social media, fans began to speculate on Hank’s health. A Twitter user wrote, "God forbid it could just be adrenaline and nerves!"

"He does seem like he has aged all of a sudden-lost weight," commented another user, while another Hank’s fan said, "Unfortunately his declining health points to possibly Parkinson's." "He's diabetic. This happens to my mom when she gets low blood sugar," wrote another.