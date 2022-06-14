Justin Bieber postpones NYC tour following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

American singer Justin Bieber's tour promoter has informed the fans that the singer's upcoming shows on the NYC tour at Madison Square Garden have been postponed due to his ongoing health issues. Bieber had shared a video on his Instagram handle a few days ago to talk about his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

"Due to Justin`s ongoing medical situation, this week`s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed," the pop star`s tour promoter AEG Presents shared in a statement.

The statement further read, "Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."

The concerts were originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the iconic New York City venue as part of his `Justice World Tour.` However, a week prior to the events, Bieber noticed symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face paralyzed.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can`t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there`s full paralysis on this side of my face," Bieber shared in an Instagram video, adding, "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I`m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

The singer has been regularly sharing his health update with his fans. In a recent Instagram post, he wrote, “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. I’m reminded he knows all of me.”

The 'Yummy' singer further added, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the mean time JESUS IS WITH ME.”