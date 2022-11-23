Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun Maverick' sets date for OTT premiere

Tom Cruise is here to make your holidays more fun as his latest set date for OTT premiere. His latest, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will debut on December 22 on Paramount+.

It will first start streaming in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, UK and Latin America before the rest of the world.

The hit sequel of ‘Top Gun’ will also start streaming on Epix (which will be renamed MGM+ in January) on the same day.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has had a good run in the theatres as it debuted on Memorial Day weekend. It was in fact the highest grossing release of the year.

As for the plot, the film starts off with Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell working as a test pilot, fighting to stay airborne as the military looks to ground him. A new threat brings the ace back to Top Gun, where he works to train a new generation of pilots for a nigh impossible mission.

Along with Tom Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.