Todd Haynes' May December gets six-minute standing ovation at Cannes premiere

Todd Haynes is back at the Cannes Film Festival, this time with his latest sex scandal drama, May December. The movie had Hollywood divas Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, who have always been lauded for their acting prowess, playing the leads. On Saturday, the movie premiere got delayed due to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered before Todd's film.

The movie that premiered at the Grand Theatre Lumière got an outstanding reaction from the audience. Upon its conclusion, the movie received a six-minute standing ovation and a huge round of applause.

After the overwhelming response, Haynes addressed the audience present at the Lumière theatres and said: "The making of this film was such a joy. We threw thus film together incredibly quickly,” said Haynes before adding that they shot for only 23 days in Savannah, Georgia. “It took everybody’s creative participation to make it possible.”

Haynes walked the red carpet with his entire movie team

More about the movie -

Helmed by Todd Haynes with a screenplay by Samy Burch, the movie stars Portman as Elizabeth, an actor who heads to Savannah to study the lives of Gracie (Moore) and Joe ( Charles Melton). Years prior, Gracie and Joe's romance sparked a national controversy due to their huge age gap.

Scenes from Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ premiere with Natalie Portman + Julianne Moore who were both equally amazing. Charles Melton was a standout and the score will shake your core with this tabloid campy drama that surprisingly had a bit of humor to it. #MayDecember… pic.twitter.com/mFXPZvPzmw — Nikki Fowler (@NikkiFowler28) May 21, 2023 ×

Fast X Box Office: Vin Diesel's movie targets $60 million mark at domestic market

Haynes and Cannes -

The ace director has a long-standing relationship with Cannes. For the unversed, he made his debut at the prestigious film festival in 1998 with Velvet Goldmine, which won a prize for best artistic contribution. A decade later, he returned to the festival in 2015 with his movie Carol, which received a 10-minute standing ovation and the best actress prize for Rooney Mara. The last film that was in the competition was his 2018's Wonderstruck.