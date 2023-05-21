Fast X Box Office: Vin Diesel's movie targets $60 million mark at domestic market

The much-anticipated instalment of decade-long franchise, Fast X hit theatres worldwide on May 19. The film that brought back Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto got a decent opening at the domestic box office. While the action movie has witnessed a slow start in the US, it's receiving a thunderous response in the overseas market.

The film, which is the 10th instalment of the decade-long action movie series, brings back Justin Lin in the director's chair along with other cast members from the original series, including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, who are all set to do some high-octane action. Box office earnings - With a projected $67.25 million debut at the domestic box office this weekend, the movie raked in $28 million on its opening day from 4,046 theatres in North America. As per Variety, the movie will earn $22.43 million on Saturday and $16.82 million on Sunday. On Thursday, the movie grossed $7.5 million in previews.

With this earning, the movie will dethrone Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the top spot. The superhero film is expected to rake in $32.89 million in its third weekend.

The tenth instalment came out two years after F9: The Fast Saga hit theatres. Released in June 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge for theatres, the movie earned $70 million in its opening weekend. International box office collection The movie that brings Jason Momoa into the role of the main villain, Dante, has gotten a thunderous response in the international market and is on track to surpass the $252.7 million mark in its international debut. With this feat, the movie is already the No. 2 debut of the year after Chris Pratt's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated movie has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Talking specifically about India, the movie is very close to crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 42.30 crore across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the first three days.

The Universal movie was made on a budget of $340 million, with $100 million to promote it.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.” Fast X review: WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review that Fast X is much better than the simply unwatchable mess that was F9, It is perhaps a given that you will enjoy this movie.