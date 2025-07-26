Titanic, Moonlight and more! 10 Oscar-winning movies worth watching at least once, available on Netflix

There's no greater achievement for a film than winning an Academy (Oscar) Award. It is a recognition reserved for cinematic success that has moved audiences and critics alike. These Oscar-winning movies offer a curated journey through landmark moments in film history. These globally recognised films have the best storytelling, performances and artistry in all their form. From Titanic to Anora, each film is a unique tale of romance, drama, innovative filmmaking and acting brilliance to dive into the world of cinema. This article features the 10 best Oscar-winning movies spanning genres, time and cultures that continue to captivate audiences and set benchmarks for filmmaking excellence.

1. Titanic (1997)

Streaming on: Netflix/ JioHotstar

The timeless classic, Titanic, is an epic romance centred on the ill-fated voyage of a ship. The story follows Rose ( Kate Winslet), a young woman and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a penniless artist, as they fall in love on board. The film is renowned for its breathtaking visual effects, amazing performances by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and James Cameron's direction till date. Titanic won 11 Oscars and remains a benchmark for filmmaking.

2. Oppenheimer (2023)



Streaming on: Netflix/ Prime Video

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a biographical drama of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. He led the Manhattan Project and the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The film focuses on the ethical dilemmas and personal consequences of his creation. As a recent Oscar winner, the film is worth watching for those who are interested in history and science.

3. Parasite (2019)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Parasite is the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award for its sharp direction, plot twists and social commentary. The film is a genre-blending South Korean thriller about a poor family who cunningly insert themselves into a wealthy household. Its brilliant storytelling and rich satire on social inequality have made it a must-watch.





4. Moonlight (2016)



Streaming on: Prime Video/ Netflix

Moonlight is a coming-of-age film told in three acts, exploring an introspective portrait of the Black and LGBTQ+ community. It is the first film with an all-Black cast to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The film is lauded for its sensitive storytelling, evocative cinematography and nuanced performances.

5. Anora (2024)

Streaming on: Prime Video/ JioHotstar

The 2024 Best Picture Oscar winner, Anora, captures contemporary cinema which themes around prostitution and love. Anora, a stripper from New York, meets an impulsive son of a Russian oligarch and gets a chance to live a new life as she marries him. The film offers a fine blend of drama, emotions and sharp character study with its remarkable storytelling.

6. Schindler's List (1993)



Streaming on: Prime Video/ JioHotstar/ ZEE5

This fact-based historical drama follows Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who risks everything to save Jews from the Holocaust during World War II. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film's performances bring intensity to the Holocaust narrative. Winner of 7 Oscars, Schindler's List is a profound work on the power of individual moral choice.

7. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Streaming on: Netflix

Everything Everywhere All At Once is an award-winning sci-fi movie about Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese American woman who is pulled into a multiverse crisis. In the film, she alone can save the existence of herself and her family by connecting with parallel versions of herself. The film's inventive action, heartfelt drama and humour won it 7 Oscars and is worth watching.

8. The King's Speech (2010)



Streaming on: Prime Video

Known for Colin Firth's moving performance and exploration of vulnerability and leadership, The King's Speech balances history and personal struggle. Prince Albert (Colin Firth) must ascend the British throne as King George VI, taking the help of a speech therapist. The film offers both an uplifting and educational experience to add to the list.

9. Birdman (2014)



Streaming on: Netflix/ JioHotstar

Birdman follows Riggan Thomson, a Hollywood actor famous for playing a superhero, as he attempts to revive his career in a play. The film explores the theme of ego, artistic relevance and personal redemption. The film is noted for its cinematography and its blend of surrealism and dark comedy.

10. The Lord of the Rings (2003)

