Timothée Chalamet should learn how to park a bike! Earlier this week, the actor ditched his swanky car for the London premiere of his movie A Complete Unknown and instead chose an electric bike. Several photos and videos of Chalamet went viral from the event.

Advertisment

Days after his unusual activity, the actor revealed that he was fined that night for not parking the bike properly.

Timothée Chalamet fined

On Jan 19, the 29-year-old chose to ride a bright green Lime coloured bicycle to the event of his movie so that he could make it to the premier on time, skipping the traffic jam. However, it seems like the actor was not aware of the parking rules.

Advertisment

Promoting his movie on the talk show Quotidien in France, the actor revealed that night was quite eventful as he was slapped with a £65 ($79.53) fine for the above reason.

According to THR, the actor explained that the bike is more eco-friendly and he chose to ride it to skip a traffic jam. “It was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them [Lime],” the Wonka actor quipped.

Lime electric bicycles are available to rent in several cities worldwide from the Lime transportation company.

Advertisment

Looking dapper in a blue suit, Chalamet arrived at the premiere on a bright green Lime bicycle. At the event, he even posed with his bike on the red carpet.

More About A Complete Unknown

In his next, Chalamet plays the role of legendary musician Bob Dylan. Set in 1961, the movie follows the early years of Dylan's life when he arrived in New York City and went on to become a legend in the music industry. He has already earned a lot of praise for his prolific performance.

For his performance, the actor has earned best actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTAs. Looking at the nominations, there are high chances that the actor might get an Oscar nomination for his role in the same category.

Apart from Chalamet, the movie stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.