Tim Allen slammed on Twitter over a joke he made on President Joe Biden 

Actor Tim Allen's latest joke has not landed well on social media. The 'Home Improvement' star's joke on US President Joe Biden has been slammed by many on Twitter.

On Monday, the 69-year-old actor tweeted following Biden's appearance on the CBS show '60 Minutes.'



"Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was," Allen wrote.

The jibe sparked controversy with many slamming Allen in the replies. Many felt Allen's jibe at Biden was disrespectful while others described the joke as 'unfunny' and 'lame.' Some even called Allen as 'irrelevant' and 'washedup'.



"I think the funniest thing Tim Allen has done in the last 20 years assumes that he's still in any way relevant," wrote a user.

"And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore," one social media user wrote in part.

Allen had voiced the iconic character in all four parts of 'Toy Story' films but was replaced by Chris Evans in the 2022 stand-alone movie 'Lightyear'.

The casting change was met with criticism by Allen's fans and several of his friends in the industry including co-star Tom Hanks who said in an interview that he didn't "understand" the recasting of Allen's character.