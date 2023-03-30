Tigmanshu Dhulia's next Garmi drops teaser; watch here

Created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Garmi dropped its teaser today. The series is the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations to become a civil servant. He stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay, and crime.

The series is produced by Swaroop Sampat & Hemal Ashok Thakkar.

Garmi features an ensemble cast including Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

It will stream this April on SonyLIV.

Watch the teaser of Garmi here:

