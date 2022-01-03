Tigmanshu Dhulia confirms he will direct Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 4'

After Abhinav Kashyap, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhudheva, Salman Khan has roped in the talented and raw Tigmanshu Dhulia to write and direct the fourth instalment of the 'Dabangg' franchise.

Though the development is being kept under wraps it has been revealed that Salman wanted the Franchise to go into a more realistic zone.

“Bhai has asked Tigmanshu to re-write the cop Chulbul Pandey role. Chulbul will still be lot of fun. But not a masti-khore like he used to be. Given his growing years Salman wants Chulbul and the plot to take a more serious route this time,” says an informed source.

Dhulia who recently directed Amit Sadh and Vidyut Jamwal in the buddy flick 'Yaara', is all for a change in Salman’s image and working hard at it.

All he would tell me at the moment is, “At the moment I am writing the script.”

