Tiger Shroff shares first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Pooja Entertainment’s highly anticipated film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is gearing up for its mega release this year. Tiger shroff's first solo picture from the film just dropped and his fans show a lot of excitement for it on the internet.

Taking to social media, the official handle of Pooja Entertainment re-shared Tiger Shroff's post. In the photof, Tiger can be seen showing off his ripped-back muscles in what looks like a high-octane action film. The post is captioned, "@tigerjackieshroff Almost time ⚡️”

See the picture here:

The film is set to be one of the biggest films this year with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ presenting the new squad of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play an antagonist in the film.



