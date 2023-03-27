Throwback | When Harry Styles called Emily Ratajkowski his 'celebrity crush'

Seems like, Harry Styles years old wish has finally come true. The Watermelon Sugar singer recently become the talk of the world after he was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski passionately on the streets of Tokyo.



Soon after the video of them took the internet by storm, netizens were quick to dig out an old interview of Styles from his One Direction days in which the singer called Emily his ‘celebrity crush’.

In the resurfaced video, which was shared by Amanda Hirsch, shows all the One Direction members including Harry. During the interview with Telehit, all the boys are asked to share their celebrity crush, the frame cuts their and shows Styles, who tells the interviewer, "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl."



After the video caught everyone's attention, fans were quick to react. With some said that it was the kiss that Harry has been manifestation for years.

While other called it the dream come true moment.