Throwback | When Harry Styles called Emily Ratajkowski his 'celebrity crush'
Story highlights
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked dating rumours with their steamy PDA moments on the streets of Tokyo. The clip that has gone viral shows both of them passionately kissing on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.
Seems like, Harry Styles years old wish has finally come true. The Watermelon Sugar singer recently become the talk of the world after he was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski passionately on the streets of Tokyo.
Soon after the video of them took the internet by storm, netizens were quick to dig out an old interview of Styles from his One Direction days in which the singer called Emily his ‘celebrity crush’.
In the resurfaced video, which was shared by Amanda Hirsch, shows all the One Direction members including Harry. During the interview with Telehit, all the boys are asked to share their celebrity crush, the frame cuts their and shows Styles, who tells the interviewer, "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl."
After the video caught everyone's attention, fans were quick to react. With some said that it was the kiss that Harry has been manifestation for years.
While other called it the dream come true moment.
One person wrote, ‘Then good for him. Dreams do come true’
Another wrote, ''Harry manifested this.''
Third one wrote, ''Many years later Harry’s dream is coming true. He is kissing his celebrity crush in car park in Tokyo 😂😬''
For those unaware, Styles is currently in Japan for his Love on Tour concert series.
In the video, casually dressed Styles is wearing a white shirt, a black jacket and matching pants, meanwhile, Ratajkowski is seen sporting a pink and black jacket along with a long black skirt.
Both the stars are yet to comment on the viral video.