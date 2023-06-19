This World Music Day, here’s a list of some popular Pakistani OSTs to hum

The soundtracks of Pakistani dramas have become a part of popular culture, transcending borders and resonating with audiences worldwide. Generating millions of views on streaming platforms, these songs have seen several artists also put their spin with numerous covers. On June 21, as we celebrate World Music Day, here’s a list of some popular, most-loved tracks from Pakistani dramas that need to land on your usual playlists.

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Legendary singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gave his fans yet another masterpiece in Meray Paas Tum Ho's melodious title song. The song is composed by Naveed Nashad and is written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. While the show starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui has been a global hit, the song too has gained immense popularity worldwide. The song beautifully captures the emotions of love and separation and has struck a chord with the audience.

Humsafar

Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Humsafar is often referred to as one of the best Pakistani dramas of all time. Apart from the story and the performances, the soulful theme song titled Woh Humsafar Tha, composed by Waqar Ali and sung by Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has been an evergreen soundtrack. The romantic lyrics and Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch's vocals only make it more memorable.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Zindagi’s most popular show, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which became a household name also marked India’s introduction to one of the most celebrated on-screen pairs- Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The soundtrack of Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a mesmerizing collection of tracks that perfectly complement the gripping storyline. With songs like "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" by Ali Zafar, composition by Shani Arshad with lyrics by Naseer Turabi captures the essence of love, aspirations, and the complexities of relationships.

Suno Chanda 2

Suno Chanda 2 was presented to the audiences after a huge success and love the first part of the show received all over the globe. Suno Chanda 2 is a romantic comedy-drama that revolves around Pakistani wedding rituals. The show has a lot of vivid, quirky, and adorable characters, which will win your hearts. Its music reflects the same energy. The peppy title track, "Suno Chanda" sung by Farhan Saeed, Damia Farooq & Rimsha Khan, Farhan Saeed will make you want to dance and sing along.

Yeh Dil Mera

Yeh Dil Mera is a psychological thriller Pakistani drama. The story takes the viewers on an adrenaline-filled journey of mystery and thrill. If you're in the mood for a more intense and emotional musical experience, the title track of "Yeh Dil Mera" will captivate your soul. The poignant track is sung by Shiraz Uppal and is written by Shakeel Sohail. It delves deep into the emotional journey of the characters, leaving a lasting impact.

Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain

An anthology series featuring the biggest stars of Pakistan including Sajal Aly, Imran Abbas, and Adnan Siddiqui among others, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain is based on short stories on real-life situations and the status of women in today’s society. The series is inspired by the poetry and composition of Gulzar. The show's theme song, written and performed by Shopner Ghor and Gulzar, intensifies the meaning of love.

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s critically acclaimed web series Mrs.& Mr. Shameem has an interesting OST which also includes the all-time classic Dillagi- the ghazal which was created by Purnam Allahabadi and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The rendition is sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, Zain Ali, Zohaib Ali, and Fariha Pervez. The wonderful lyrics create a sense of serenity around you, while the melodious music takes you back in time.

Sadqay Tumhare

Starring Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik, and Samiya Mumtaz, Sadqay Tumhare is a popular biographical drama written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and is based on his own real-life love story during his teenage days. The title songs of "Haey Re Hum Sadqay Tumhare" was performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with Beena Khan and were composed by Sahir Ali Bagga and Sohail Haider while the lyrics were written by Imran Raza.

