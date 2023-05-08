This is why Jameela Jamil declined a role in Netflix's hit show, You

Actor-model Jameela Jamil knows exactly what she wants when it comes to acting jobs. She skipped the audition for the fourth season of Netflix show You as she didn’t feel comfortable doing “sex scenes”. Led by actor Penn Badgley, who plays the role of a sociopath in the show, You is super successful for its storyline.

Appearing in a podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sofia Ansari, Jameela Jamil revealed why she didn’t show interest when the showmakers were casting for You. She revealed that she was initially supposed to audition for the latest season of the show but when she learned her "character was supposed to be quite sexy", she "pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't."

She also praised Penn for drawing a boundary on the intimacy scenes. Penn had earlier revealed that he asked the show maker to scale back on the sex scenes in the show. Talking about it, Jameela said, "And then you f****** came out and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore...“And I was like, ‘F****** hell, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. That’s fantastic.’ But then I was like, ‘I should have gone and done the f****** show'.”

Jameela said she "can’t even watch sex scenes in films". "Even on my own, I have to fast-forward through sex scenes because I’ve become so shy about watching other people. It’s not a shame... I feel there’s an awkwardness around it.”

