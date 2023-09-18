This is when BTS' Suga will start with military service; agency asks fans to not visit him

After BTS members Jin and J-Hope, it’s time for Suga to get enlisted for his mandatory military service in the South Korean army. According to the country’s law, all men between the ages of 18 and 35 have to enlist for a period of 18 to 21 months if they are physically fit. Announcing that its time for Suga, BIGHIT Music posted on the South Korean app Weverse that Suga will soon be starting service. In a statement, the agency posted, “We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22.”

BTS members will now work together in 2025

Before all members got enlisted, their representatives noted last year that BTS members would soon have to pause work on their music and that they wouldn’t be able to perform together again until 2025, when all of them would have completed their mandatory service.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” BIGHIT continued. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

BTS' reps ask fans to not visit the enlisted members

They also added that no one should think of bringing gifts to Suga and said, “Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.”

“We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Suga did a live stream with fans on Weverse as he told his fans to remain patient and wait for him. He said that he will be free post 2025 and they can expect great stuff from the K-pop group then.

As for music, Suga released his solo album, D-DAY, under the name Agust D in April. He recently wrapped his Agust D-DAY tour.

