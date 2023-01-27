This is what Shahid Kapoor has to say about working with Raj & DK in Farzi

Set to make his OTT debut with Prime Video’s thriller series Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is ready to surprise his fans. The show created by ‘The Family Man’ makers, Raj & DK, promise to woo the audiences with something new up their sleeves. Known for their style of edgy thrillers, the showmakers are excited to collaborate with Shahid on this show.

On his collaboration with Raj & DK, Shahid Kapoor said, “They really allow the actors to come out and express themselves and sometimes they are really worried with what we are doing with the shots.. But they let you do what you want to do and I felt very free. I also feel that this show has been made in a very fluid manner. It’s very contemporary the way we shot the show, the way the characters have been written and developed allows every actor to really like dig-in deep because there is enough meat there if you really go looking hard for it and it’s very democratic.”

“I think they let everybody bring what they feel and then they kind of final it together to make it what they feel is right. I had a lot of fun and I felt very free. I think they felt very nervous like what’s up with him but I was having a great time,” Shahid added.

Watch the trailer here:

Packed with signature humour, director Raj & DK's Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller. The series revolves around Sunny, a small-time con artist, who finds himself pulled into the dark while planning the perfect con. However, a ferocious and unconventional task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the threat he represents.

The series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.