This is the first independent film to get commercial release at Leh and Ladakh

With successful collections at the box office for an independent film, Bhagwan Bharose becomes the first movie of its kind to release in both Leh and Ladakh areas of India. What’s even more interesting is that it will be released at a unique mobile cinema hall which is perched at an astonishing 11,562 feet. It is the world's highest mobile theater.

Bhagwan Bharose is a story about faith, friendship and self-discovery. With the tagline ‘In a world blinded by faith, will innocence win over hate?’, Bhagwan Bharose opened in cinemas on National Cinema Day, October 13. It garnered positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Directed by Shiladitya Bora, this is a coming-of-age tale that stars Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, Srikant Verma, Manurishi Chadha and introduces two prominent young talents, Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman. The music for the film is composed by Indian Ocean.

“It is an achievement for an independent film like ours to get this incredible opportunity to showcase our film amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Leh-Ladakh. We are immensely grateful to Sushil Chaudhary for his unwavering support in championing independent storytelling and helping us reach audiences far and wide,” said Shiladitya Bora, producer and director of the film.