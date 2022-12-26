This is how Mariah Carey celebrated Christmas 2022

Mariah Carey can’t keep calm as it’s her favourite season. The ‘All I Want For Christmas’ singer shared some cute snaps from her Christmas Eve celebration and it’s everything!

The mom of two had a fun time with her kids as they enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus.

In the pictures, Mariah Carey is seen standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing matching Christmas pyjamas and sitting next to Santa. Mariah can be seen in a festive red outfit that also has white trimming.

"Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!”, Mariah wrote.

She also wrote, "Merry Christmas Eve! Little shopping spree before we watch the special tonight on CBS! @cbstv @paramountplus Thank you everybody that made this a reality for us! ❤️🎄.”